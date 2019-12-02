 

With construction crews gone, hopes are high for downtown Long Grove businesses

  • A car passes over Long Grove's historic bridge, which is still awaiting a new cover. Other enhancements downtown include street lamps, landscaping off the road and new sidewalks.

      A car passes over Long Grove's historic bridge, which is still awaiting a new cover. Other enhancements downtown include street lamps, landscaping off the road and new sidewalks. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A car passes over the historic bridge, which recently was reopened to traffic in downtown Long Grove. The bridge is still awaiting a new timber cover.

      A car passes over the historic bridge, which recently was reopened to traffic in downtown Long Grove. The bridge is still awaiting a new timber cover. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Public infrastructure upgrades in downtown Long Grove include its first street lamps, landscaping off the road and new sidewalks.

      Public infrastructure upgrades in downtown Long Grove include its first street lamps, landscaping off the road and new sidewalks. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Downtown Long Grove has a refreshed look with its first street lamps and other upgrades.

      Downtown Long Grove has a refreshed look with its first street lamps and other upgrades. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A car passes over downtown Long Grove's historic bridge, which is expected to receive a replacement cover in the spring. The bridge was reopened to traffic after nearby Robert Parker Coffin Road construction was substantially completed.

      A car passes over downtown Long Grove's historic bridge, which is expected to receive a replacement cover in the spring. The bridge was reopened to traffic after nearby Robert Parker Coffin Road construction was substantially completed. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A car travels over downtown Long Grove's historic bridge, which is expected to receive a replacement cover in the spring. The bridge was reopened to traffic after nearby Robert Parker Coffin Road construction was substantially completed.

      A car travels over downtown Long Grove's historic bridge, which is expected to receive a replacement cover in the spring. The bridge was reopened to traffic after nearby Robert Parker Coffin Road construction was substantially completed. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 
Posted12/2/2019 5:30 AM

Long Grove leaders and business owners are optimistic about a downtown revival with the reopening of the village's historic bridge and substantial completion of Robert Parker Coffin Road construction in time for the holidays.

"People can actually drive up to your business and park right in front of it," said John Kopecky, who owns Country House of Long Grove at 430 Coffin Road.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Road construction crews were a fixture in downtown Long Grove since June 2018, when work started on an Old McHenry Road renovation. That was followed about six months ago by the Coffin Road repairs, which forced the bridge shutdown, and a plethora of other improvements.

In addition to upgraded pavement, the downtown has its first streetlights in 181 years on Old McHenry Road, wider sidewalks meeting Americans With Disabilities Act standards, landscaping, a public water main extension and new curbs.

Still missing is a timber cover for the one-lane, 113-year-old Coffin Road bridge over Buffalo Creek that's on the National Register of Historic Places.

The bridge was knocked out of commission when hit by a box truck in June 2018, about a week after it became a national landmark.

Village Engineer Geoff Perry said a second round of construction bids for the cover will be solicited in January, with installation and other bridge repairs expected in spring.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Also coming are vintage-style streetlights on Coffin Road and activation of a traffic signal at Old McHenry and Coffin roads.

With the road construction crews now gone, horse-drawn sleigh rides and carolers will roam freely for Long Grove Vintage Holidays on weekends through Dec. 22. The event is sponsored by the Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association, which is seeking to restore the area as a regional destination.

"I think the buzz is out there that the streetscape in town is in the right direction," said Ryan Messner, vice chairman of the business association's executive committee. "There's been an abundance of businesses, restaurants that have inquired into downtown."

Long Grove has pumped about $8 million into public infrastructure upgrades in an effort to retain and attract downtown businesses. Village President Bill Jacob said he appreciates the downtown businesses owners' patience during the construction.

In September, a celebration was held to turn on the old-time street lamps outside the 172-year-old Village Tavern on Old McHenry.

Trustee Anne Kritzmire said it's been nice to see more downtown visitors since the bridge and Coffin Road reopened to traffic a couple weeks ago.

"The streetscape is all in place and now the bridge is open," Kritzmire said. "There's still more do to, but it's like we want to open it up for the whole holiday season and say, 'Hey, come on back.'"

0 Comments
Related Coverage
For the first time in 181 years, downtown Long Grove has streetlights
Related Article
For the first time in 181 years, downtown Long Grove has streetlights
 
Long Grove hires company to install bridge cover
Related Article
Long Grove hires company to install bridge cover
 
Construction means new location for two big fests in Long Grove
Related Article
Construction means new location for two big fests in Long Grove
 
Related Article
Work resuming on Old McHenry Road in Long Grove
 
Long Grove postpones hiring company to demolish bridge cover
Related Article
Long Grove postpones hiring company to demolish bridge cover
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 