West Dundee approves regulations for 1 recreational pot dispensary

West Dundee is among the latest suburban towns to adopt regulations allowing for one recreational cannabis dispensary. Associated Press file photo

West Dundee has adopted a set of regulations allowing one business to sell recreational marijuana when a new state law takes effect next month.

The village board was unanimous Monday in its approval of a zoning amendment that permits a dispensary as a special use in the B3 business service district, primarily located along the Route 31 corridor. A 250-foot buffer would be required between the shop and the property lines of any schools, day cares or residential areas.

The ordinance bans on-site consumption, as well as other cannabis-related operations such as growing, cultivating, infusing and transporting. Village documents show officials determined those uses "not to be in the best interest of the village."

Trustees also supported adding a chapter to the village code pertaining to recreational cannabis use and possession, which will be legal for Illinois residents ages 21 and older starting Jan. 1. The local ordinance essentially mirrors the pertinent provisions listed in the state's Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, such as prohibiting pot sales outside of a licensed location, Village Attorney Kathleen Field Orr said.

The village will monitor lawmakers' future discussions on zero-tolerance drug policies in the workplace and other related issues, she added.

The state plans to award 75 dispensary licenses by May 1, with more to come later. Existing medical marijuana facilities have first dibs. Other potential businesses can begin applying next week.

Under West Dundee's special use provisions, a cannabis retailer would still need to go through a separate review and approval process before it begins operating. That additional oversight from trustees, as well as the planning and zoning commission, ensures that any cannabis operations in town are managed responsibly, Village President Chris Nelson said earlier.

The zoning amendment approved Monday includes limiting the dispensary's hours from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., banning drive-through windows and restricting deliveries to a rear entrance. The parameters were recommended by the planning and zoning commission in a 6-0 vote.

West Dundee officials voted in September to impose a 3% tax -- the maximum rate allowed by state law -- on all recreational marijuana sales in the village.