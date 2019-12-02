Thermal imaging helps search, but cat still missing after Naperville fire

Naperville firefighters used cameras and thermal imaging while conducting a search of a house that caught fire Sunday, but they still weren't able to find a cat that remains unaccounted for after the blaze, authorities said Monday.

The fire at a split-level house on the 800 block of north Main Street near downtown began about 9:43 a.m. in the basement, Bureau Chief Phil Giannattasio said in a news release.

Firefighters helped one person evacuate the house, joining two others who were outside when crews arrived.

Crews also rescued two cats and a rabbit that were pets in the house. Despite conducting primary and secondary searches, they were unable to find one remaining cat, Giannattasio said Monday.

"We weren't able to find any other heat sources to indicate that there were other animals or people left in that building," he said.

The house was deemed uninhabitable, and Giannattasio said firefighters called the American Red Cross to help in case the family needed assistance with shelter, food, clothing or medication.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Monday afternoon.