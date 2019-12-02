Last day of filing brings final flurry of Illinois General Assembly candidates

Several primary and general election battles shaped up on the final day of filing for legislative races Monday, including several key suburban statehouse races.

A bevy of late filers Monday added to the potential intrigue of the upcoming 2020 state legislative primary in March and general election in November.

Former state Rep. Randy Ramey, stepson of former Republican state Senate President Pate Philip, added his name to what could be a three-way race for the Republican nomination in the 45th District.

Ramey, of Carol Stream, is slated to square off against Al Manzo and Michael Camerer, who filed their petitions last week. The winner of that primary will face incumbent Democratic state Rep. Diane Pappas.

None of the races are set in stone because candidate petitions can be challenged until Monday, Dec. 9. So far, the Illinois State Board of Elections is reporting no objections to any candidates who have filed for office in the General Assembly, according to its website.

Elsewhere in the suburbs, 63rd District incumbent Republican state Rep. Steven Reick of Woodstock filed for reelection Monday. Democrat Peter Janko, a small business owner from Marengo, also filed Monday to seek his party's nomination for Reick's seat. He is slated to face Woodstock Mayor Brian Sager in the March 17 primary.

Naperville Republican incumbent state Rep. Grant Wehrli picked up two Democratic challengers Monday for his 41st District seat. Denika McMillen, a social worker from Naperville, and Janet Yang Rohr, a Naperville Unit District 203 board member, both filed their paperwork Monday.

Democrat Joyce Mason of Gurnee also won't face a primary challenge for her 61st District House seat. But Republican Dan Yost, an Antioch village trustee, is expected to challenge her in the Nov. 3 general election.

Incumbent Democratic state Rep. Sam Yingling of Grayslake also got a Republican opponent Monday after Jim Walsh filed to run for his party's nomination for the 62nd District House seat. Walsh is a Round Lake Beach resident.

Democrat Leslie Armstrong-McLeod, a Fox Lake resident, is planning a run against incumbent 64th District Republican state Rep. Tom Weber of Lake Villa, who is finishing his first term in office.

Barrington Hills Village President Martin McLaughlin announced his bid for the 52nd District House seat, which has been held by Republican David McSweeney for several years. McSweeney announced his decision not to seek reelection earlier this year. No Democrat has filed, but parties can slate candidates after the primary for the general election by June 1, according to the state board.

State Sen. Cristina Castro, an Elgin Democrat, picked up an intraparty challenger for her 22nd District seat Monday in Rae Yawer of Streamwood, who has served on her hometown's park board.

In the 31st District state Senate race, Democratic incumbent Melinda Bush of Grayslake is facing an election challenge from Republican Christopher Kasperski of Lindenhurst, who also filed Monday.

Republican Beth Goncher of Aurora filed to challenge West Chicago resident Jeanette Ward for their party's nomination for the 25th Senate District seat relinquished by Jim Oberweis, who is running for Congress.

Goncher is a party insider who has worked with local legislators in the past, while Ward is a controversial former Elgin Area School District U-46 school board member. The winner of that race is slated to run against current 49th District state Rep. Karina Villa of West Chicago.

Villa's attempt to leap to the Senate puts her 49th District House seat up for grabs. Republican Douglas Warlick of Geneva filed Monday for the post, setting up a primary fight with Laura Curtis of North Aurora. The winner will likely face Democrat Maura Hirschauer of Batavia.

Many other suburban legislative races were set last week during the first days of the filing period. More about those races is available at dailyherald.com.