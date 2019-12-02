Foxx facing crowded 2020 field for state's attorney; Stroger files for water board

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is set to face a crowded field of candidates seeking to replace her, after the last day to file nominating petitions Monday.

Foxx and former prosecutor Bill Conway were among the first candidates to file for the March 17 Democratic primary when the filing period began a week ago.

Joining them in the Democratic field Monday were former Chicago Alderman Bob Fioretti and ex-prosecutor Donna More, while former prosecutor Christopher Pfannkuche and retired Cook County Circuit Court Judge Pat O'Brien submitted signatures to get on the Republican primary ballot.

Also late Monday afternoon, former Cook County Board President Todd Stroger filed as a Democratic candidate for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago board, joining a field of 14 candidates for three open seats on the elected panel. Ten Democrats submitted petitions on the first day of filing Nov. 25, and four more joined the list Monday, including Stroger, Kisha McCaskill, Shundar Lin and Deyon Dean. Three Green Party candidates also filed Monday: Tammie Felicia Vinson, Troy Antonio Hernandez and Rachel Wales.

The state's attorney race has garnered interest largely because of Foxx's handling of the Jussie Smollett case, in which her office dropped disorderly conduct charges accusing the actor of staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself.

Fioretti ran unsuccessfully for Chicago mayor earlier this year. He also lost the Democratic primary for Cook County Board president to Toni Preckwinkle in 2018.

More, a one-time assistant U.S. attorney and assistant Cook County state's attorney, finished third in the 2016 Democratic primary for state's attorney won by Foxx.

In the 2016 general election, Foxx beat Pfannkuche with 72% of the vote.

In another countywide post, Barbara Bellar was the lone Republican to file petitions Monday for circuit court clerk. Four Democrats filed last week, including lawyer Jacob Meister, state Sen. Iris Martinez, former Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin and Cook County Board of Review Commissioner Michael Cabonargi. Incumbent Dorothy Brown announced in August she wouldn't seek reelection.