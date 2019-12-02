Aurora shooting victim identified

The Kane County coroner identified the person shot and killed early Sunday morning on Aurora's near east side as Juanya Booker, 20, of Montgomery.

Booker was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center after the shooting at a home in the 700 block of Fifth Street. He was pronounced dead about 3 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Kane County coroner.

Autopsy results show the preliminary cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds, according to the news release. Toxicology results are pending.

Four others were wounded as a result of the shooting and were later listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

Police believe the shooting is an isolated and targeted event and are still investigating.