One killed, several wounded in Aurora shooting overnight
Updated 12/1/2019 7:20 AM
One person is dead and several others wounded after a shooting early Sunday on Aurora's south side, authorities say.
Aurora police officers were called about 4 a.m. to the 700 block of 5th Street in response to the shooting and detectives remain on the scene investigating, according to police.
Police have not released information about the victims, whether anyone is in custody or a description of a possible suspect.
Check back to dailyherald.com for more information as it becomes available.
