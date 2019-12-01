One killed, four wounded in Aurora shooting overnight

One person is dead and four others wounded after a shooting early Sunday on Aurora's south side, authorities say.

Aurora police officers responding a report of shots fired at about 2:30 a.m. found three people suffering from gunshot wounds at a home in the 700 block of 5th Street, according to police. All three were taken by Aurora Fire Department paramedics to an area hospital, where one died and the two others remained hospitalized Sunday morning in stable condition, police said.

A short time later, two more people arrived at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. They also were listed in stable condition Sunday.

Police said detectives remain on the scene of the shooting and the investigation is ongoing. They have not released the victims' identities, indicated whether anyone is in custody or given a description of a possible suspect.

Check back to dailyherald.com for more information as it becomes available.