 

Firefighters rescue one person, several pets from Naperville blaze

 
Updated 12/1/2019 1:10 PM

Naperville firefighters and police rescued one resident and several pets after fire broke out in a home's basement Sunday morning.

One pet remained unaccounted for after firefighters extinguished the blaze in the 800 block of North Main Street, authorities said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Firefighters called to the home at 9:43 a.m. arrived about three minutes later to find smoke throughout the split-level residence, according to the Naperville Fire Department. Two people had escaped on their own by the time first responders arrived, but one person who remained inside was rescued from the first floor and taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Firefighters put the blaze within 20 minutes of arrival, officials said.

Two other occupants of the home and three Naperville police officers were evaluated on the scene and released, according to the fire department. There were no injuries to any firefighters operating on scene.

The home was deemed uninhabitable and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Naperville Fire Department investigation team.

