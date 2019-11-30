After chase, Lake County deputies find $2,500 in shoplifted stuff in car

Boots, jeans and other apparel were among the items recovered by sheriff's deputies. Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff's deputies recovered roughly $2,500 worth of retail merchandise believed to be stolen during an inventory of a Chevrolet impala driven by a Chicago woman wanted in connection with retail thefts across the suburbs, authorities said. Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office

An 18-year-old Chicago woman wanted on retail theft warrants across the suburbs was arrested after leading Lake County sheriff's police on a chase in a stolen Chevrolet Impala, authorities said Saturday.

Two Lake County sheriff's deputies recognized the woman in the stolen car from law-enforcement bulletins while on patrol near the Deer Park Town Center along the 21800 block of West Long Grove Road at about 5:40 p.m. Friday and tried to make a traffic stop, Sgt. Chris Covelli of the sheriff's office said in a news release.

But the driver, Jonva C. Vivetter, disregarded their lights and siren and fled south on Route 12, Covelli said. As Vivetter's car approached Lake-Cook Road, it crashed into three vehicles and a sheriff's squad car, he said.

Vivetter continued east on Lake-Cook Road before heading south on Route 53 where she drove into a ditch, Covelli said.

Vivetter and two passengers fled from the car, but they were quickly taken into custody, he said. A deputy used his Taser on Vivetter before her arrest, Covelli said.

Vivetter was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing and eluding sheriff's deputies. Two passengers in the car, Jamesha J. McChristine, 21, and Dezire Cashay Ann Parker, 20, both of the 3200 block of Chicago, also were being held in Lake County jail on a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge.

During an inventory of the Chevrolet, sheriff's deputies found roughly $2,500 worth of retail merchandise believed to be stolen, Covelli said. Pictures provided by Covelli show the items include Chanel No. 5 and Yves Saint Laurent perfume, boots and jeans.

Vivetter had an active arrest warrant out of Lake County on retail theft, aggravated battery and aggravated assault charges, Covelli said.

She also had an arrest warrant for failure to appear in Kane County court on a shoplifting charge, according to the release. But the Kane County circuit court clerk's website does not list any cases for Vivetter.

Warrants for Vivetter's arrest also were issued in Cook County on shoplifting and retail theft charges, according to the news release.

The Chevrolet they were driving was reported stolen from downstate Bloomington, Covelli said.

Sheriff's detectives continue to investigate and additional charges are possible, Covelli said. All three women remain held in the Lake County jail pending an initial court hearing.