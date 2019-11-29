One person badly burned in house fire near Lake Barrington

One person was badly burned in a house fire early Friday near Lake Barrington, authorities said.

The blaze was reported about 4:45 a.m. on the 1100 block of Oak Hill Road in the Lake Barrington Shores neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived, everyone was out of the house, but a female resident was injured, according to a news release from the Wauconda Fire District.

The fire had broken out in a second-floor bedroom. It likely was accidental, authorities said.

The burn victim was transported to Advocate Good Shepard Hospital near Barrington with critical injuries, according to the news release. No additional information was available about the victim.

Additionally, a dog was rescued from the fire and given oxygen by firefighters. A resident subsequently took the dog to a veterinarian for treatment.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by about 5:30 a.m. Property damage was estimated at $125,000.