Batavia student charged with possessing explosives

A Batavia High School student has charged with possessing explosives, the Kane County state's attorney's office announced Friday.

The FBI informed Batavia police Tuesday about a tip that someone had bought materials that could be used to create explosives.

The student, whose name is not being released, initially was taken into protective custody after the FBI, Batavia police and the Kane County bomb unit searched the student's home on 1100 block of Davey Drive about 3 a.m. Wednesday. The teen now is being held at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.

"My thanks to all of the agencies involved in this case. Their collaborative work has proved essential in keeping our communities safe," State's Attorney Joe McMahon said in the news release.