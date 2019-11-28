Troopers rush heart to hospital for transplant

Troopers Raymond Snisko, front, and David Cibrian sprang into action when they realized a disabled vehicle on I-55 was carrying a heart for transplant Tuesday morning in Chicago. Courtesy of Illinois State Police

A heart transplant recipient is recovering nicely thanks to his doctors and nurses -- and two Illinois State Police troopers.

In a Thursday news release, the state police said Troopers David Cibrian and Raymond Snisko were on duty Tuesday morning when they answered a motorist assist call on the Stevenson Expressway on the Chicago's Southwest Side.

When they arrived they realized that inside the vehicle with a flat tire was a team from the University of Chicago's medical center and a human heart they were rushing to the hospital from Midway International Airport.

The troopers sped the medical team and the heart to the hospital, and the transplant was completed.

A spokeswoman for University of Chicago Medicine said the patient was recovering Thursday.