Don't let scammers drain your holiday spirit, or bank account

Retailers won't be the only ones eager to dip into your holiday spending account on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and beyond as you search for the perfect gifts for all the people on your "nice" list this year.

Scammers will be out there, too. Whether shopping at the mall, the local big box store or from behind a keyboard at home (or in the office, but we won't tell), chances are a Grinch is out there looking to ruin your holiday spirit.

Here are some of the more popular holiday scams you should try to avoid and some top tips we've gleaned over the years from law enforcement and consumer protection organizations like the Better Business Bureau.

Look-alike websites

Watch out for websites that appear to be legitimate retailers but are really scam sites looking to sell you nonexistent merchandise or get a hold of your credit card info.

One clue -- the web address uses the names of well-known brands but includes extra words or letters.

Fake shipping notices

Everyone wants to know when packages will arrive, but make sure you've got the real deal before opening an attachment or link that could download malware to steal your identity and your passwords.

Letters from Santa

Scammers mimic them to get personal information from unsuspecting parents. Check with bbb.org to find out which ones are legitimate.

Bogus charities

You're in a giving mood during the holidays. Scammers are eager to take by any means necessary, including with phony charity solicitations in email, on websites and via social media.

Do your research at a site, such as charitynavigator.org, guidestar.org or charitywatch.org, before donating.

Holiday jobs

You need some extra cash to buy gifts and stores, and delivery services need extra workers to handle the holiday crush.

Seems like a perfect match, but watch out. Job solicitations that require you to share personal or financial information online or pay for a job lead are likely a scam.

Apply in person or go to a company's main websites to seek work.

Unusual ways to pay

If you're being asked to pay in gift cards, iTunes cards, wire transfers or some other atypical method, it's a red flag.

Stick to known retailers who accept major credit cards.

Secret Sister gifts

See a social media post promising that if you buy one gift and send it to a "Secret Sister," you'll get as many as 36 in return?

It's just a well-known variation on a pyramid scheme. Don't fall for it.