Wind gusts topping 55 mph reported in Chicago area

With wind gusts already reported above 55 miles per hour at Midway Airport and Valparaiso, Indiana weather stations, the National Weather Service is warning the Chicago area to brace itself for high winds all day.

The worst of the winds is expected to last from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. with gusts that could potentially exceed 60 mph, according to meteorologists.

The winds have already toppled utility poles in some areas, including one that blocked eastbound traffic on Butterfield Road between North Aurora and Warrenville. The high winds have also caused several traffic signal outages throughout the area, according to sigalert.com.

Meteorologists are also warning motorists to be wary of high-profile vehicles like tractor-trailers and large cargo vans while traveling on north/south-oriented roads as they will be more susceptible to the wind gusts.

Only a few flights at O'Hare International Airport and Midway have been canceled so far because of the winds, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation website. The average delay at the airports is currently 15 minutes.