Turkey Testicle Festival draws large crowds in Huntley

Wednesday's heavy winds forced the 37th annual of the Turkey Testicle Festival inside Parkside Pub in Huntley instead of its usual venue outdoors in a tent.

As in past years, another big crowd turned out for the event, although some fest-goers preferred to enjoy the atmosphere and take a pass on sampling the deep-fried treats.

"There is no way I am eating these," said a cringing Andrew Graf of Chicago, who added he bought some for friends.

Staff and volunteers monitored the number of people in the bar to stay within fire code. Those kept outside still could enjoy the outdoor bar featuring propane area heaters.