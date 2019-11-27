 

Turkey Testicle Festival draws large crowds in Huntley

  • Presley Richardson of Rockford adjusts her turkey hat Wednesday before heading into the 37th annual Turkey Testicle Festival at Parkside Pub in Huntley.

      Presley Richardson of Rockford adjusts her turkey hat Wednesday before heading into the 37th annual Turkey Testicle Festival at Parkside Pub in Huntley. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Andrew Graf of Chicago navigates through heavy crowds with his purchase of turkey testicles Wednesday during the 37th annual Turkey Testicle Festival in Huntley. He said he bought them for friends.

      Andrew Graf of Chicago navigates through heavy crowds with his purchase of turkey testicles Wednesday during the 37th annual Turkey Testicle Festival in Huntley. He said he bought them for friends. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • People crowd inside the Parkside Pub in Huntley indoors during the 37th annual Turkey Testicle Festival. Wednesday's heavy winds forced the festival inside the main bar.

      People crowd inside the Parkside Pub in Huntley indoors during the 37th annual Turkey Testicle Festival. Wednesday's heavy winds forced the festival inside the main bar. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Server Meagan Melaniphy navigates through the crowd Wednesday inside Parkside Pub in Huntley during the 37th annual Turkey Testicle Festival.

      Server Meagan Melaniphy navigates through the crowd Wednesday inside Parkside Pub in Huntley during the 37th annual Turkey Testicle Festival. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Randy Anderson, left, of Crystal Lake and his son, Steve, of Wauconda eat deep-fried turkey testicles during the 37th annual Turkey Testicle Festival in Huntley.

      Randy Anderson, left, of Crystal Lake and his son, Steve, of Wauconda eat deep-fried turkey testicles during the 37th annual Turkey Testicle Festival in Huntley. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

 
Patrick Kunzer
 
 
Updated 11/27/2019 5:39 PM

Wednesday's heavy winds forced the 37th annual of the Turkey Testicle Festival inside Parkside Pub in Huntley instead of its usual venue outdoors in a tent.

As in past years, another big crowd turned out for the event, although some fest-goers preferred to enjoy the atmosphere and take a pass on sampling the deep-fried treats.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"There is no way I am eating these," said a cringing Andrew Graf of Chicago, who added he bought some for friends.

Staff and volunteers monitored the number of people in the bar to stay within fire code. Those kept outside still could enjoy the outdoor bar featuring propane area heaters.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 