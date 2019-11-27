Police: Explosive materials found in home of Batavia High School student

A Batavia High School student is in protective custody after law enforcement officials found explosive materials at his home, authorities said.

The FBI informed Batavia police Tuesday about a tip that someone had purchased materials that, when mixed, could be used to create explosives. The investigation zeroed in on the student and the FBI, Batavia police and Kane County bomb unit conducted a search around 3 a.m. Wednesday of the student's home on 1100 block of Davey Drive, Batavia police public information officer Michelle Langston said.

Authorities found various amounts of explosive ingredients, containers to encase such ingredients, and a mixture of explosive materials. "Due to the highly volatile nature of the mixture, it was subsequently destroyed by conducting a controlled detonation where it was found," Langston said.

Police went door-to-door to inform neighbors in the immediate area about what happened, Langston said. Residents were never at risk, she said.

"Out an abundance of caution," a search of Batavia High School was conducted by bomb-sniffing dogs and found no evidence of explosives or explosive components on school property, Langston said.

The student is in protective custody undergoing assessment and Batavia police and the Kane County major crimes task force have taken over the investigation.