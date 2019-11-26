Storms in the west, high winds here: What Wednesday's looking like if you're traveling

O'Hare International Airport expects about 1.5 million people to travel through its terminals during the Thanksgiving holiday week. Daily Herald File Photo

A massive storm brewing out west was affecting some travelers flying to the suburbs for Thanksgiving and catching flights out of town as of Tuesday.

And while our region isn't expected to see snow, high winds of up to 60 mph are forecast in Chicago and the suburbs that could cause power outages Wednesday, the National Weather Service warns.

About 1.5 million passengers are expected to pass through O'Hare International Airport and 400,000 through Midway International Airport over the holiday.

So far, "Chicago is only forecast to receive rain," a spokesman for American Airlines said Tuesday. "At this time, we don't expect impact to our Chicago operation."

United Airlines spokeswoman Gianna Urgo said "we do not have any O'Hare weather cancellations on the books at this time."

Elsewhere, a blizzard is pounding Wyoming and Colorado and is expected to stretch as far as the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Another storm is heading to California, Oregon and Nevada. A number of flights between O'Hare and Denver International Airport had been delayed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Both United and American are alerting passengers of severe weather out west and offering travel waivers for specific airports in the path of the storm. For information, check your airline's website, experts advised.

For travelers passing through O'Hare this week, the Chicago Department of Aviation is offering live music and has opened a new Mother's Room in Terminal 3 near Gate L6 for nursing moms. A family lounge with kids' activities is open in Terminal 2 near security.

Meanwhile, the Illinois tollway expects its heaviest traffic on Wednesday, when up to 1.9 million vehicles will hit the roads, compared to the usual 1.6 million.

Transportation analysts INRIX project the busiest traffic Wednesday in the Chicago region will be from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m.