May your house be merry and bright for the Daily Herald's annual lights contest

Hungry for some hockey? Or simply hungry? Your holiday lights could win you skybox tickets to a Chicago Wolves game as well as a $100 gift certificate to Gillerson's restaurant.

Submit a photo at http://dhcontests.upickem.net/engine/Welcome.aspx?contestid=578883 by Dec. 6.

Online voting will run Dec. 8-12, and the grand prize winner will be featured on the front page of the Daily Herald's Dec. 17 edition.

Editor's picks for the Northwest suburbs, Lake County, DuPage County and the Fox Valley each will receive a $25 dining gift card.

One random voter will win six Classic Cinema movie passes.

Winners will be notified by Dec. 13.