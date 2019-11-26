12-year prison sentence for Elgin man who sexually assaulted girl

Jose-Fernando Mora-Hernandez must register as a sex offender for life after he completes his prison term.

An Elgin man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a girl younger than 13 over a 14-month span.

Jose-Fernando Mora-Hernandez, 21, of the 300 block of Locust Street, was set for a jury trial Monday in Kane County and potentially faced up to life in prison if convicted on all counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.

According to court records, Mora-Hernandez pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13, a felony with a sentence ranging from six to 30 years in prison, and his trial was canceled.

Mora-Hernandez was arrested and charged in mid-January with sexually assaulting the girl he knew from September 2016 through December 2017, records show. He would have been 18 and 19 at the time, records show.

Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler accepted the plea and issued the sentence, of which Mora-Hernandez must serve 85 percent, or a little over 10 years, records show.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dismissed two remaining predatory criminal sexual assault charges, records show.

Mora-Hernandez gets credit for about 10 months served at the Kane County jail, where he was held on $750,000 bail.

He also must pay $1,564 in court costs and fines and under state law, must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, records show.