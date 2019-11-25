 

Suspect in Buffalo Grove double homicide dies after self-inflicted gunshot wound

  • Anatoliy Ermak, 64, died at 7:02 a.m. today at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was taken there after he shot himself Friday following a standoff with police in Edina, a Minneapolis suburbs.

    Anatoliy Ermak, 64, died at 7:02 a.m. today at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was taken there after he shot himself Friday following a standoff with police in Edina, a Minneapolis suburbs.

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 11/25/2019 10:30 AM

The man suspected of killing a couple in the garage of their Buffalo Grove townhouse has died from self-inflicted wounds, Buffalo Grove police say.

Anatoliy Ermak died at 7:02 a.m. today at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was taken there after he shot himself Friday following a standoff with police in Edina, a Minneapolis suburbs.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Ermak was wanted in the fatal shooting of his ex-wife Nataliya Ermak and her husband Roman Frid.

The couple was shot to death Nov. 17 in a parking garage at Buffalo Grove's Cambridge on the Lake condominium complex.

At 8 p.m. Friday, the Edina Police Department received a tip that a car matching one involved in the Buffalo Grove killings was seen near an apartment complex in the Minneapolis suburb.

Police rushed to the scene and located Ermak inside the vehicle. After a standoff with officers, Ermak shot himself, police said.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Suspect in Buffalo Grove slayings remains hospitalized
Related Article
Suspect in Buffalo Grove slayings remains hospitalized
 
Police: Buffalo Grove murder suspect shoots self in Minnesota
Related Article
Police: Buffalo Grove murder suspect shoots self in Minnesota
 
Arrest warrant approved for suspect in Buffalo Grove double murder
Related Article
Arrest warrant approved for suspect in Buffalo Grove double murder
 
Related Article
Suburban Chicago police seek man, 64, in double-killing
 
Police: Suspect in Buffalo Grove killings ex-husband of female victim
Related Article
Police: Suspect in Buffalo Grove killings ex-husband of female victim
 
Buffalo Grove police identify suspect in 'targeted' double homicide at condo complex
Related Article
Buffalo Grove police identify suspect in 'targeted' double homicide at condo complex
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 