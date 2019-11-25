Suspect in Buffalo Grove double homicide dies after self-inflicted gunshot wound

Anatoliy Ermak, 64, died at 7:02 a.m. today at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was taken there after he shot himself Friday following a standoff with police in Edina, a Minneapolis suburbs.

Ermak was wanted in the fatal shooting of his ex-wife Nataliya Ermak and her husband Roman Frid.

The couple was shot to death Nov. 17 in a parking garage at Buffalo Grove's Cambridge on the Lake condominium complex.

At 8 p.m. Friday, the Edina Police Department received a tip that a car matching one involved in the Buffalo Grove killings was seen near an apartment complex in the Minneapolis suburb.

Police rushed to the scene and located Ermak inside the vehicle. After a standoff with officers, Ermak shot himself, police said.