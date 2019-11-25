Man charged in murder of Naperville Central grad at UIC
Updated 11/25/2019 10:13 PM
The murder of a University of Illinois Chicago freshman over the weekend has devastated her family and friends, who remember her as "the sweetest person" with the "brightest smile."
"She was the light of our family and the best of all of us," Esther George wrote on Facebook about her younger sister, 19-year-old Ruth George, who was strangled early Saturday in a parking garage on campus.
Donald D. Thurman, 26, was charged with first degree murder and criminal sexual assault Monday.
Ruth George graduated in 2018 from Naperville Central High School and was remembered by her gymnastics coach as someone "fun to watch compete."
