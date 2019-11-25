Family wants to know if Des Plaines, Chicago police were culpable in shooting of boy

Rylan Wilder, from right, is pictured with his mother Lucia Morales. "We just want our questions answered," Morales said Monday of a Nov. 19 shooting that left her son critically injured. Courtesy of Cavanagh Law Group

Rylan Wilder, center, continues to recover at Lurie Children's Hospital from gunshot wounds sustained Nov. 19 while a Des Plaines police officer was pursuing a bank robbery suspect. Courtesy of Cavanagh Law Group

The family of the 15-year-old Chicago boy shot by a Des Plaines police officer pursuing a bank robbery suspect last week wants the Des Plaines and Chicago police departments to turn over video footage, audio recordings and other evidence to determine if the agencies were culpable in the boy's critical injuries.

Lucia Morales and Tom Wilder, parents of Rylan Wilder, filed a lawsuit Monday against Maurice Murphy, the suspected accomplice in the Des Plaines bank robbery, but their attorney Tim Cavanagh said they haven't ruled out adding Des Plaines and Chicago police to the litigation.

Suing the accomplice, Cavanagh said, gives the family an avenue to ask a Cook County judge for access to evidence that could show who is to blame.

"We just want our questions answered," said Morales, the boy's mother, and a teacher in Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54. "We need to understand what really happened on Tuesday night. All I know is that my world has turned upside down. My family's world has turned upside down."

The basis for the litigation, Cavanagh said, is Chicago police have given varying accounts of what happened the night of Nov. 19 inside the UpBeat Music and Arts school on Irving Park Road.

Chicago police initially said there was a shootout inside the store between police and suspect Christopher Willis, who was killed, and the 15-year-old student intern was struck in the crossfire and suffered serious injuries.

Authorities later said Willis never fired a shot inside the store, but that only the Des Plaines police officer fired his gun.

One report showed there were a dozen casings found in the store -- all tied to a rifle fired by the Des Plaines cop, Cavanagh said.

An emergency motion filed Monday by the family's attorney requests Des Plaines, Chicago and Illinois state police protect and preserve any and all video footage, including security camera footage inside the music school where the shooting occurred, as well as squad car and body camera videos. The emergency motion also asks for police radio communications, 911 calls and written investigative reports from the incident.

"This 15-year-old innocent bystander was shot by a suburban police officer in the city of Chicago. We expect to get this evidence right away," Cavanagh said during a news conference at his downtown Chicago law office. "We're gonna follow the evidence. Where that evidence leads we'll make the appropriate legal conclusion."

The shooting inside the music store ended an 11-mile police chase that started in Des Plaines, where Willis robbed a bank only hours earlier. After eluding police, he later stole a car, drove into the city on the Kennedy Expressway, and exited at Irving Park Road, where he shot at officers and struck a 46-year-old Chicago officer in the head, authorities said.

Murphy, 32, of Chicago, the suspected getaway driver in the robbery of the Bank of America branch on Oakton Street, appeared in court on bank robbery charges Monday.

The injured Chicago officer returned home this weekend after being treated at the hospital.

Rylan Wilder, who is a student at Lane Tech College Prep, is being treated at Lurie Children's Hospital after being struck in the left arm and left abdomen.