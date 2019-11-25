DuPage Democrats ready to challenge for all 6 county board districts

The start of filing for the March 17 primary election in DuPage County attracted a large number of Democrats Monday in what, until a year or so ago, had been a traditional Republican stronghold.

Democrats were filing Monday to challenge Republican incumbents for all six available county board seats next fall. Several of those Democratic candidates could find themselves in contested spring primaries.

The filing period ends Monday, Dec. 2.

The most hotly contested Democratic primary will be in District 4, where five candidates are expected to vie for their party's nod to face incumbent Republican Tim Elliott of Glen Ellyn next November.

At least four of those candidates filed Monday morning -- Hadiya Aszal of Glen Ellyn, Lynn LaPlante of Glen Ellyn, John Jacobs of Wheaton and Janette DeFelice of Glen Ellyn. Party leaders say they also expect Hailey Nicewanner of Glen Ellyn to file.

The district covers all or parts of Addison, Bloomingdale, Carol Stream, Glen Ellyn, Lisle, Lombard, Wheaton and Winfield.

Democrats also expect contested county board primaries in District 1 and District 5.

In District 1, Zahra Suratwala of Elmhurst filed Monday and a second candidate, Richard Accomando, also is expected to file. The winner would face GOP incumbent Donald Puchalski of Addison.

The district covers all or parts of Addison, Bensenville, Bloomingdale, Elmhurst, Glendale Heights, Itasca, Lombard, Roselle, Villa Park and Wood Dale.

In District 5, Democrats Amy Chavez of Naperville and Mary Jo Mullen of Lisle are expected to face off, with the winner facing Republican newcomer Kevin Coyne, a Naperville City Council member, in November. Incumbent Republican Jim Healy is not seeking reelection in the district that covers all or parts of Aurora, Lisle, Naperville, Warrenville and Woodridge.

In districts where officials don't expect contested primaries, GOP incumbent Sean Noonan of Elmhurst is expected to face Democrat Paula Deacon Garcia of Lisle in District 2; Republican incumbent Brian Krajewski of Downers Grove is expected to be challenged by Democrat Gail Cabala-Lowry of Downers Grove in District 3; and Republican incumbent Bob Larsen of Wheaton is expected to be challenged by Democrat Greg Schwarze, a Carol Stream village trustee, in District 6.

Several countywide posts also will be up next November and there likely will be Democrat primaries for several of those seats, too.

The race for auditor could feature contested March primaries in both parties. Republican incumbent Bob Grogan is expected to be challenged by Jeffrey Mack and two Democrats, Bruce Fogerty and Bill White both filed nominating petitions on Monday.

A pair of Democrats, Moon Khan and Candice Adams are expected to file for the primary with the winner advancing to the November general election to face GOP incumbent Chris Kachiroubas.

Two Democrats, Muhammad Shahzad and Greg Whalen, are expected to compete in the primary to face Republican incumbent Rich Jorgensen.

Democrat Kathleen Carrier is expected to run unopposed in March for her party's nomination as county recorder where two GOP newcomers are competing for their party's bid: Babette Holder and Ron Almiron.

State's Attorney Bob Berlin will be unopposed in the GOP Republican primary; no Democrats have announced plans to challenge him.