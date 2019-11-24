Woman shot to death on Aurora's near west side

Aurora police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on the city's near west side early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Florida Avenue just after 12:20 a.m. found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. She was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives arrived and began interviewing potential witnesses, canvassing the area and investigating the specific circumstances of the shooting, according to police. Evidence technicians also responded to identify and collect forensic evidence.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the victim or information about a potential suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Aurora Police Department's Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 to leave information anonymously. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 to citizens who provide information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and the capture of felony fugitives.