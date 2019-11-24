2 horses found dead, 5 malnourished in Marengo; survivors brought to Barrington Hills

Authorities say two people have been charged with animal cruelty after two horses were found dead and five others severely malnourished at a farm in Marengo.

McHenry County Animal Control officers were verifying vaccine records at a dog breeding operation when they discovered the horses. The Hooved Animal Rescue & Protection Society in Barrington Hills was contacted and found two dead miniature horses that appeared to have starved, it said.

Five malnourished horses were also found Friday. They've been taken to the society's facility for treatment and are expected to recover.

Among the malnourished were four miniature and one full-sized horse, said Ronda Ewing, the president of the Hooved Animal Rescue & Protection Society.

The McHenry County sheriff's department said Sunday two men were charged with cruelty to animals and violating animal owner duties.

Ewing said the Hooved Animal Rescue & Protection Society is asking for donations to help offset the cost of feed and veterinary care for the horses.

"They're at our facility and on the road to recovery," Ewing said. "They're pretty down … pretty doggone skinny."

The animal rescue group says it will continue to monitor other horses at the property that did not appear to be neglected.

• Daily Herald correspondent Mary Chappell contributed to this report.