Retired CEO remembers what returning from Vietnam was like, so now he's helping other veterans

South Barrington Vietnam War veteran John Schwan is giving back through a nonprofit organization he founded and in several other ways to others who served their country.

His memories of how those who served in Vietnam generally were treated poorly upon their return to the United States drives his volunteerism to benefit fellow veterans.

"I feel it was absolutely wrong and I am committed to not letting it happen to the recent veterans of the new wars," Schwan said.

As the retired chief executive officer of CTI Industries Corp. in Barrington, now serving as the company's board chairman, Schwan is willing to use his business connections to assist veterans in need. CTI is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of foil and latex balloons.

"There's no self-gratification, because helping people is never simple and they're frequently disappointing, but I have the contacts to help them or try to help them," said Schwan, a service-related disabled Vietnam vet who served from 1966 to '69. "Everybody has a responsibility to help themselves. My job is just to assist them."

Schwan is the founder and main benefactor of Veterans Exchange, which helps place those who served in jobs at small businesses in the Chicago area.

His lengthy volunteer resume also includes service on the boards of Leave No Veteran Behind and the Pritzker Military Museum & Library in Chicago, along with being a supporter of the American Legion, Chicago-area ROTC programs and Operation Support Our Troops-America.

Schwan served in the U.S. Army's 1st Air Cavalry in Vietnam and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Air Medal, two Bronze Stars with the V for Valor device, and a Purple Heart. He said he thinks about his good fortune when trying to help other veterans.

He said the Chicago area has a good heart for veterans, but it's a matter of getting exposure so their needs are better known.

"Our obligations do not ever go away from our veterans or their families," Schwan said.