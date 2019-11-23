Police: Buffalo Grove murder suspect shoots self in Minnesota

A suspect wanted in a Buffalo Grove double homicide last weekend shot himself during a standoff with police near Minneapolis, authorities said.

Police in Edina, Minnesota, responded about 8 p.m. Friday to an apartment complex where residents reported having spotted a vehicle believed to be driven by 64-year-old Anatoliy Ermak, according to a news release from Buffalo Grove police.

Officers attempted to negotiate with Ermak for about 90 minutes before he shot himself, said Kaylin Eidsness, public information officer for the Edina Police Department.

Ermak was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he remains in critical condition, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

Ermak, of Edina, is suspected in last Sunday's killings of his ex-wife, 55-year-old Nataliya Ermak, and her husband, 69-year-old Roman Frid, in Buffalo Grove. A warrant was issued Wednesday seeking his arrest on two counts of first degree murder.

Authorities say the "targeted" shooting occurred in a parking garage at the Cambridge on the Lake condominium complex where the couple lived.

Surveillance video shows the Nataliya Ermak and Frid entering the garage in their car about 8:15 p.m. Nov. 17, with their killer following through the open garage door on foot, police said. Once parked and outside their car, the couple had a brief conversation with their killer before he opened fire with a handgun.

The killer left through a side door, and did not appear to take anything from the victims or their car, authorities said.

The bodies of Nataliya Ermak and Frid were found in the garage late Sunday by another resident of the condominium complex in the 100 block of Lake Boulevard. Police said they had been shot multiple times.

Anatoliy and Nataliya Ermak divorced "several years ago," police said, adding there is no indication that Nataliya sought protective orders or filed criminal complaints against her ex-husband.