Naperville police searching for man in attempted armed robbery

Naperville police are searching for a suspect in the attempted armed robbery of a pedestrian Saturday morning.

A masked man armed with a handgun exited a maroon Cadillac about 6:55 a.m. and approached the victim on foot near Bauer Road and Briergate Drive, according to a news release from Naperville police. He demanded money from the victim before getting back into the car and leaving the area.

A black car that was believed to have been stolen also was at the scene and left with the Cadillac, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black man carrying a gun and wearing a mask and a black hooded sweatshirt, authorities said. The vehicle is described as a "late model" maroon Cadillac with tinted windows and spoked wheels.

Information about the occupants of the black car was not available. Police say there is no current threat to the public because both vehicles left the area.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted robbery is asked to call Naperville police at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the investigations division.