Krishnamoorthi: Impeachment investigation offers 'ample evidence of wrongdoing'

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg questions witnesses during an impeachment inquiry Thursday. Associated Press

A two-week whirlwind of witnesses has come and gone from Capitol Hill, leaving U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi with the conclusion that "there is ample evidence of wrongdoing" on the part of President Donald Trump.

The Schaumburg lawmaker and his fellow Democrat Mike Quigley comprised the Illinois delegation on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence conducting an impeachment investigation into whether Trump exerted pressure on Ukraine for political favors.

Republicans on the committee mocked the proceedings and Trump has called the inquiry a "hoax," but there was bipartisan agreement that it was a heavy workload, Krishnamoorthi said, adding "everyone was exhausted."

Witnesses included U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, ousted Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and National Security Council adviser Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

"I think at times it did get tense because of the way some of the witnesses were treated," Krishnamoorthi said.

He came to the defense of Vindman, who immigrated as a child from Ukraine when it was still part of the Soviet Union, after insinuations about his loyalty to the U.S.

"From one immigrant American to another immigrant American, I want to say that you and your family represent the very best of America," Krishnamoorthi told Vindman Tuesday.

Speaking by phone Friday in Schaumburg as he cared for his 3-year-old daughter, Krishnamoorthi said, "I got emotional as I asked the question. Suddenly I saw my own parents and my family in his story."

The congressman's family brought him from India to the U.S. when he was an infant.

Of all the witnesses, former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch impressed him greatly.

"I was struck by her steely professionalism, she's the consummate diplomat," Krishnamoorthi said.

Trump is accused of trying to coerce Ukraine to investigate his rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, by withholding access to financial aid and a White House meeting. He denies any quid pro quo.

Trump dismissed Yovanovitch. Krishnamoorthi said he "did it out of spite."

Krishnamoorthi also faulted the White House for using Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to circumvent the State Department in Ukraine.

"Maintaining a proper process for formulating our foreign policy is vital to maintaining our national security," Krishnamoorthi said.

Krishnamoorthi inadvertently grabbed attention on Twitter when C-SPAN captured a brief exchange with Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York. Stefanik approached Krishnamoorthi, who was scanning notes during a break. When she left, he appeared to roll his eyes.

The moment went viral, but Krishnamoorthi said it was taken out of context.

"I was trying to get ready for the questioning in the next round and my head was totally into my notes. The way I transitioned may have been a little awkward," he explained.

The next step in the process is for the Intelligence Committee to write a report and submit that to the Judiciary Committee, which has authority to issue articles of impeachment, he said.

Krishnamoorthi said he would "withhold judgment" until he saw the report and "what the Judiciary Committee draws up."