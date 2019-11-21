Six Flags Great America's winter season begins Saturday

The second Holiday in the Park winter season kicks off Saturday at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. Photo courtesy Six Flags Great America

For the second year, Six Flags Great America is swapping out the horror and gore of Fright Fest for the twinkling lights of Holiday in the Park, a special winter event that kicks off Saturday and runs on select dates through the end of the year.

According to park officials, there will be 2.5 million holiday lights for guests to enjoy this holiday season, a half-million more than were on display for the inaugural event.

This year, guests can be serenaded by two new music groups. There's the a cappella group The MistleTones, who put a fun twist on holiday classics in the Merry Market Place in the County Fair section of the park. For younger guests, there will be Elves Live!, an interactive singalong show put on by Santa's elves.

The Gurnee theme park's winter season will feature exclusive sweets and savory treats that can't be found the rest of the year. There will be turkey and cranberry sandwiches and chocolate peppermint funnel cakes, and roast-your-own s'mores at fire pits scattered throughout the park.

Great America will partner with local organizations to give back to the community. From Nov. 23 through Dec. 21, guests can earn a s'mores kit in exchange for cold weather survival items, such as hats, gloves and socks, that will be donated to PADS of Lake County.

Some of the charity will incorporate the park's roller coasters, which will be running throughout the winter season, weather permitting. On Dec. 7, the park will host a Polar Coaster Challenge where riders will be challenged to ride the X Flight coaster while wearing shorts and T-shirts. According to the news release, the challenge will draw attention to the need for warm and cuddly items this time of year.

Also, for every winter bear plush sold at the park, one plush is donated to the NorthShore University Health System.

The park will be open Saturdays and Sundays through to the end of the year. The park will also be open Nov. 29, Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 27, Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.