Grayslake District 46 board approves raises for teachers, support staff

Weeks after a labor strike shut down Grayslake Elementary School District 46 for one day, the school board has approved pay raises for teachers and support personnel.

The raises will be effective for this school year and for the 2020-21 year. Details of the agreement weren't immediately available.

Those details should be made publicly available this morning as part of a joint statement to be issued by the district and the labor unions, school board President Jim Weidman said.

School board members unanimously approved the deal Wednesday night, Weidman confirmed. The labor unions for the employees ratified the pact last week, he said.

More than 300 teachers and about 180 support workers went on strike Nov. 7. The labor dispute was resolved with a tentative agreement reached during a negotiating session that night.

Pay was the only issue dividing the school board from the employees, who are represented by the Grayslake Federation of Teachers and the Grayslake Federation of Paraprofessionals and School Related Personnel.

Teachers and support workers are two years into four-year contracts that expire in summer 2021. The board and unions agreed to hold off on determining the amount of pay raises for the contracts' final two years because the district's financial future was uncertain at the time, according to documents filed with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board.

The employees' unions say the district now is healthier financially and in a better position to give pay increases.

Keep an eye on dailyherald.com for more details today.