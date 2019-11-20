Officials: Peeling paint in Libertyville High gym contained lead

Tests confirm peeling paint discovered inside Libertyville High School's main gymnasium last week contains potentially hazardous lead, officials said Wednesday, and the area will remain off-limits until the problem can be rectified.

"We are working with consultants to develop a plan to fix the situation," Libertyville-Vernon Hills Area High School District 128 spokeswoman Mary Todoric said.

The paint was discovered Friday on exposed, overhead duct work during a scheduled inspection of the gym, Todoric said. As a precaution, the gym has been closed to students and employees since that afternoon.

Physical education classes scheduled to be held in the main gym have temporarily been moved to other locations at the school, Todoric said. Athletic practices and games set for the gym have been relocated, too.

Lead is a highly toxic metal that can damage the brain, kidneys, nerves and blood when absorbed into the body, according to a report on the U.S. Housing and Urban Development's website.

Lead poisoning can cause behavioral problems, learning disabilities, seizures and death. Symptoms of lead poisoning include headaches, stomach aches, nausea, tiredness and irritability, according to the federal report.

No lead-related illnesses have been reported at Libertyville High, Todoric said.

Young children are especially susceptible to lead poisoning. Sometimes, children eat paint chips containing lead or put their hands or other lead-contaminated objects in their mouths.

Lead also can be absorbed through contact with contaminated dust or soil.

The District 128 school board is expected to hire a contractor for remediation work during an emergency meeting Wednesday night. Details of the plan weren't immediately available, nor was a cost estimate.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Libertyville High's library, 708 W. Park Ave.

Students or parents with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact Principal Tom Koulentes or Athletic Director John Woods.