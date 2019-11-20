Naperville teen charged with hate crime for Craigslist post

A 14-year-old freshman at Naperville Central High School has been charged with two counts of felony hate crime and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for a racist post last week on Craigslist. Daily Herald file photo

The white student is accused of taking a picture of a 14-year-old black classmate and posting it with the heading "Slave for Sale (NAPERVILLE)." A second sentence in the post contains another racial slur.

DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco on Wednesday ordered the teen to have no contact with the other youth outside of school. Inside school, the judge said, any contact cannot be threatening or harassing in nature.

Authorities said the teen made the post Friday at a lunch table he shared with the black student. Charging documents say the teen, who is not being named because he is a juvenile, took the photo and then posted the ad.

Assistant State's Attorney Lee Roupas said the post was "a gross act of racism that put the victim's safety at school in question."

Defense attorney Harry Smith said Central's principal is "getting the two friends together" and coordinating an apology. The two teens are on the school's wrestling team.

The judge ordered the teen to have no social media use except if required for classes.

The teen is serving an in-school suspension, authorities said, and his next court date is Dec. 18.

"The allegations against the juvenile in this case are beyond disturbing," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "Hate crimes have no place in our society and will not be tolerated in DuPage County. Anyone, regardless of age, accused of such disgraceful actions will be charged accordingly."

"This was a despicable and extremely offensive post that is not at all reflective of the caring, welcoming community that our department serves and protects every day," Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall said. "Every single person deserves the right to feel safe and welcome in our community, and this department will continue to strive to make that a reality by thoroughly investigating any allegations of hate crimes and bringing those found responsible to justice. I would like to express my appreciation to our school resource officer and supervisor who conducted a timely, thorough, detailed investigation."

In response to the post, Naperville Unit District 203 officials said they are increasing their focus on educating students about the benefits of diversity and the pitfalls of obvious and hidden bias.

Even before news of the Craigslist post broke, the district had scheduled two community forums for Thursday on implicit bias.

"We want to send a strong message that racism, discrimination and intolerance are not tolerated," school board President Kristin Fitzgerald said. The post, she said, "is not a representation of our schools or our district."

The Naperville Central case comes just weeks after Naperville became the focus of national news when a multiracial group of 18 was asked to change its seats at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant because employees said a couple with known racist views did not want to sit next to them.