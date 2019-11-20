Feder: WGN axes Bill & Wendy, gives Davlantes her own show

The affable duo of Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder, who've been Chicago radio partners on and off for 25 years, were cut Wednesday as midday co-hosts on WGN 720-AM.

The move came as the Nexstar Media Group news/talk station unveiled a revamped daytime lineup set to take effect Dec. 2.

"Change means making difficult choices, and unfortunately there is not a place for everyone in this new lineup," Mary Sandberg Boyle, director of news and operations at WGN, wrote in an email to staff. "Tonight we are saying farewell to Bill and Wendy. Please join me in wishing them well and thanking them for their years of service to WGN and their loyal audience."

Leff and Snyder learned their fate by phone late Wednesday. Leff was out of town on vacation, and Snyder hosted what turned out to be their last show earlier in the day.

Anna Davlantes, the versatile Chicago radio and TV personality, will host her own talk show from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday as part of the new lineup. Since 2015 Davlantes has been co-host of Roe Conn's afternoon show. Conn is expected to host solo from now on.

Read more, including other changes to the WGN lineup, at robertfeder.com.