Christmas pop-up bar opens Monday in Arlington Heights

Festive drinks will be on the menu starting Monday at Cortland's Garage in downtown Arlington Heights, which is turning into a Christmas-themed pop-up bar. Courtesy of Caren Joan Public Relations

Starting Monday, Nov. 25, Courtland's Garage in downtown Arlington Heights will turn into a Tiki-themed Christmas pop-up bar, adorned with holiday decor and serving up drinks like the Kriss Kringle Colada.

It's one of more than 20 so-called Sippin' Santa locations popping up in bars this season run by the New York-based Miracle family of Christmas-themed watering holes, with a cocktail list crafted by Tiki expert Jeff "Beachbum" Berry of New Orleans.

Cortland's, at the corner of Vail Avenue and Campbell Street, will be transformed with holiday decor, including garlands, ribbons and tchotchkes inspired by nostalgic vintage Christmas decorations. There will also be a soundtrack of holiday songs playing the whole time.

The festive menu of cocktails will include the signature Sippin' Santa (aged Demerara rum, amaro, gingerbread mix and lemon and orange juice) and the Jingle Bowl fit for groups of two to four (Jamaican and Demerara rums, apple brandy, amaro, lemon, orange and pineapple juices, maple and cinnamon syrups and Angostura bitters).

The pop-up bar at Cortland's will continue through Dec. 31.