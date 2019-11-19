Police: Suspect in Buffalo Grove killings ex-husband of female victim

The suspect in the slaying of a Buffalo Grove couple Sunday night is the ex-husband of the female victim, police said this morning.

Anatoliy Ermak, 64, is wanted in connection with the fatal shootings of Nataliya Ermak, 55, and her husband, Roman Frid, 69, in what authorities are calling "targeted" killings in a parking garage at the Cambridge on the Lake condominium complex.

Buffalo Grove police are holding a news conference later this morning to disclose additional details about the murder and their ongoing investigation. Police did not say whether Anatoliy Ermak, who they earlier described as armed and dangerous, has been located.

The bodies of Nataliya Ermak and Frid were discovered in the garage late Sunday by another resident of the condominium complex in the 100 block of Lake Boulevard.

Police Chief Steven Casstevens said Monday that "high-quality" video footage from inside the parking garage shows the couple being confronted by their killer before being shot multiple times. He said the interaction led police to believe the victims were targeted.

In the video footage, Casstevens said, the unidentified couple are seen entering the garage in their car about 8:15 p.m. Sunday. The suspect follows the car into the garage on foot through the still-open garage door.

Once parked and outside their car, the victims and their killer have a brief conversation before the gunman opens fire. The killer then leaves through a side door. There were no signs of forced entry to the garage, Casstevens said.

Police said the killer did not appear to take anything from the victims or the car.

