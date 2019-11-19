Police seek help finding missing Elgin woman
Updated 11/19/2019 10:37 PM
The Elgin Police Department is seeking the public's help finding a woman reported missing Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Vilma Tieberg, 86, was last seen about 1 p.m. at 417 Sandhurst Lane, South Elgin, and had planned to return to Elgin at that time, police said.
She is described as white, 5-feet tall and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown/gray hair, and she was last seen wearing a maroon jacket.
She drives a light-colored 2005 Toyota Camry, Illinois license plate No. SK6663.
Police say she has a medical condition that puts her in danger.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (847) 289-2700 or 911.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.