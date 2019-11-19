Police seek help finding missing Elgin woman

The Elgin Police Department is seeking the public's help finding a woman reported missing Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Vilma Tieberg, 86, was last seen about 1 p.m. at 417 Sandhurst Lane, South Elgin, and had planned to return to Elgin at that time, police said.

She is described as white, 5-feet tall and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown/gray hair, and she was last seen wearing a maroon jacket.

She drives a light-colored 2005 Toyota Camry, Illinois license plate No. SK6663.

Police say she has a medical condition that puts her in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (847) 289-2700 or 911.