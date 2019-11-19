Jail, probation for kicking, biting Carpentersville police in July and 2018 arrests

A 25-year-old woman has been sentenced to jail time and four years probation after admitting to fighting, biting and kicking Carpentersville police and firefighters in July and in late 2018.

Lakendra A. Shelly, formerly of the 0-99 block of Oakcrest Drive, Carpentersville, and now of Chicago, pleaded guilty in September to felony aggravated battery of a police officer in both cases, the second of which occurred in November 2018.

According to Carpentersville police, officers were called to Shelly's apartment complex parking lot at 12:34 a.m. July 16 for a complaint about loud music coming from a 2006 Acura MDX that had its stereo on and windows rolled down.

Police said Shelly approached the responding officers and was "combative" because she did not believe the music was loud.

Authorities say Shelly later bit one officer's right finger and another officer's wrist and kicked two more officers in the groin.

At the time, Shelly was wanted for failing to appear in court on a separate aggravated battery to a peace officer case.

In November 2018, she was charged with of spitting in the faces of two officers, kicking a third in the face and biting a firefighter on the arm.

Shelly entered a "cold" or "blind" plea in which a defendant admits guilt without agreeing to a sentence with prosecutors and instead leaves it in the hands of a judge.

On Friday, Kane County Judge John Barsanti sentenced Shelly to 180 days in jail on each of the arrests.

In her statement to the judge, Shelly apologized and said she was having a rough year and her grandmother recently died, prosecutors said.

Shelly has been held at the Kane County jail since her arrest in July; she was required to serve 100 percent of the first 180-day sentence because when the July 2019 fight occurred she he was free on bond. Shelly can have the other 180-day sentence cut to 90 days for good behavior.

She will be released in 35 days from the Kane County jail, records show. Shelly also was ordered to pay $2,600 in restitution to Carpentersville.

If she violates her probation, she could be resentenced to jail or prison time; aggravated battery to a peace officer is a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.