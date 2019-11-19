Feder: Entercom sets sights on new Chicago boss

Nothing is official yet, but look for Rachel Williamson, a New York-based media and marketing executive, to succeed Jimmy de Castro as senior vice president and market manager of Entercom Chicago, Robert Feder writes.

De Castro announced Friday he's stepping down next month after two years overseeing the seven-station group.

Since 2016 Williamson has been president of Gamut, the advertising, marketing and promotion services arm of Cox Media Group.

