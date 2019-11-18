Feder: Banner year ahead with Dahl brothers teaming up

They're not exactly following in their famous father's footsteps, but two of radio legend Steve Dahl's sons are now working together in the content creation business, Robert Feder writes.

Coinciding with the relaunch this week of Chicago-based video production company Banner, Patrick Dahl, 38, has been promoted to president, and brother Michael Dahl, 36, has signed on as executive producer.

Founded by Danny Wirtz, Banner is a commercial spinoff of Blackhawks TV, the internal video unit of the Chicago Blackhawks. In addition to the Wirtz family's NHL franchise, clients include such outside brands as the Chicago Cubs, Google, Amazon and Reddi-Wip, among others.

