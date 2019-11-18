Electrical fire closes May Whitney Elementary School

A fire that started in a classroom at May Whitney Elementary School in Lake Zurich early Monday morning has been extinguished, but caused school officials to close the school for the day.

Lake Zurich Fire Chief John Malcolm said no injuries were reported in the blaze that is being blamed on an electrical malfunction in a second floor classroom.

Malcolm said firefighters were on scene within three minutes of being at alerted at 5:35 a.m.

Custodians at the school alerted the fire department after smelling smoke.

Malcolm said firefighters extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes of arrival, but the classroom suffered significant fire damage and other parts of the building sustained smoke and water damage as well.

School was canceled for the day due to "smoke and building clean up," district officials posted in a note to parents and staff on the district's website. Malcolm said village, fire and school officials are determining when the school can be reopened.

Additionally, district officials said that any parents in need of child care for the day can drop students off at Foglia YMCA at 1025 N. Old McHenry Road.

Any students from Sarah Adams, Seth Paine and Spencer Loomis elementary schools who normally drop off at May Whitney in the mornings can drop off at YMCA today instead and the district will provide transportation from the YMCA to their respective schools as well.

May Whitney staff should report to the district administration building.

District officials said they will update parents, students and staff throughout the day when more information becomes available.