Electrical fire cancels classes at Lake Zurich school

Lake Zurich's May Whitney Elementary School will remain closed Tuesday following a classroom fire early Monday.

No one was injured in the blaze at the school, 100 Church St. It was discovered about 5:35 a.m. in a second-floor classroom by a maintenance worker, officials said.

A malfunctioning room fan motor likely was the culprit, Lake Zurich Fire Chief John Malcolm said.

The fire was contained to the classroom and extinguished within 20 minutes of firefighters' arrival, but other parts of the school were damaged by smoke and water.

A loss estimate was not available Monday.

School was canceled for Monday and Tuesday as cleanup got underway, school officials said in a note on the district's website.

It'll be up to Lake Zurich Unit District 95 officials to decide when the school reopens to students, Malcolm said. A District 95 spokeswoman couldn't be reached for comment.

Parents in need of child care while the school is closed can drop off students at Foglia YMCA at 1025 N. Old McHenry Road.

Any students from Sarah Adams, Seth Paine and Spencer Loomis elementary schools who normally drop off at May Whitney in the morning can drop off at the YMCA instead, and the district will provide transportation from the YMCA to their respective schools.

May Whitney employees will report to the district administration building, officials said.