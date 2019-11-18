Dist. 203 responds to racist Craigslist post
Updated 11/18/2019 6:12 PM
Officials are investigating a racially insensitive post made to Craigslist that has students at Naperville Central High School concerned.
A Naperville Central student made the Craigslist post that quickly circulated among other students, featuring a picture of a black student in class with the heading "Slave for Sale (NAPERVILLE)."
"I witnessed it on Snapchat at first, a lot of people were sharing it, saying it was wrong," said student Tejia Gilford.
