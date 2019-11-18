Dist. 203 responds to racist Craigslist post

A Naperville Central student made a Craigslist post that featured a picture of a black student in class with the heading "Slave for Sale (NAPERVILLE)." Daily Herald file photo, 2018

Officials are investigating a racially insensitive post made to Craigslist that has students at Naperville Central High School concerned.

A Naperville Central student made the Craigslist post that quickly circulated among other students, featuring a picture of a black student in class with the heading "Slave for Sale (NAPERVILLE)."

"I witnessed it on Snapchat at first, a lot of people were sharing it, saying it was wrong," said student Tejia Gilford.

