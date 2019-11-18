 

Buffalo Grove police: Double murder appears to be 'targeted'

Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 11/18/2019 10:23 AM

Buffalo Grove police are investigating a double murder that occurred late Sunday night in a parking garage at a condominium complex on the 100 block of Lake Boulevard.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Szos said unidentified male and female victims, who appear to be residents of the complex, were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Szos said police were alerted by residents who discovered the bodies about 11:30 p.m.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

No one is in custody, police said.

A suspect described as a white male in his 60s, last seen wearing a dark jacket and dark clothing as well as a baseball-style cap, is wanted for questioning.

Investigators are still on the scene, canvassing the area.

Police said the killings appear to be "targeted" and they don't believe there is a threat to the public.

Authorities will release more information as it becomes available, Szos said.

