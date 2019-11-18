Barrington man charged with raping guest

A Barrington man has been charged with the aggravated criminal sexual assault of a Minnesota woman he met through a dating app and invited to his home last spring.

Jason Griffin, 45, was ordered held on $30,000 bail Monday.

Prosecutors say Griffin met the woman through the app in late 2018 and early 2019 when he was in Minnesota for work. They communicated by phone, met in person last March and arranged for her to visit him in Barrington, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Jennifer Gates.

Griffin purchased airplane tickets for the woman, who arrived in April, Gates said. He had indicated to the woman he would take off work to spend time with her but didn't follow through, Gates said. When he returned home from work, he retreated to the basement to work while the woman watched TV, Gates said.

The woman asked to return home early and tried to change the flight but the reservations were in Griffin's name, Gates said. After sleeping on the couch for several days, the woman fell asleep on the defendant's bed the night before she was to leave, Gates said. She awoke to him sexually assaulting her, Gates said.

After returning to Minnesota on May 3, the woman went to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed trauma, Gates said. Gates said the woman was initially afraid to report what happened, but she reconsidered after informing a personal trainer. She subsequently reported the assault to Minnesota police, who contacted Barrington police, Gates said.

Police arrested Griffin Sunday. He next appears in court Dec. 12.