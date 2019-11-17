Feder: Silver Circle to add 10 TV legends

Marlin Perkins, the former Lincoln Park Zoo director who brought the animal world home to millions of viewers through "Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom," will be honored posthumously with the Chicago TV industry's highest honor, reports Robert Feder.

Perkins is one of 10 notable broadcasters chosen for induction this spring in the Silver Circle of the Chicago/Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

