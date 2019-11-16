 

Search continues for missing Antioch area girl last seen Wednesday

  • Emma Roberts

    Emma Roberts

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/16/2019 2:36 PM

The Lake County sheriff's office announced Saturday that it still hasn't located Emma Roberts, 16, of the 26100 block of West Spring Grove Road in unincorporated Antioch, who disappeared after school on Wednesday.

Emma was last seen leaving Central High School District of Westosha in Salem, Wisconsin, where she stayed enrolled after recently moving. Detectives believe Emma got a ride home, where she packed a bag and left. She could be in the Racine, Kenosha or Lake County areas.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Emma is 5'07," 145 pounds with blue eyes and dark blonde hair. She has a tattoo on her left shoulder of a guitar with the word "Dad."

If you have information, police ask that you call (847) 549-5200 or send a tip to http://www.lakecountyil.gov/sheriff. If you see Emma, dial 911.

