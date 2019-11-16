Rolling Meadows bank robbery suspect tosses cash from car window

A suspect in a Rolling Meadows bank robbery tossed cash out of a car window during a high-speed chase Saturday morning that ended with the man's arrest in Chicago, authorities said.

The pursuit started after the suspect took an unspecified amount of money from the Fifth Third Bank branch at Algonquin and New Wilke roads just before 11 a.m., according to an FBI spokeswoman.

An employee of the next-door Hickory Roasters restaurant said he was working in the kitchen at the time, but a customer in the dining room reported seeing the robbery suspect flee from the bank, running south on New Wilke.

According to police scanner audio, the suspect, who was in a stolen black Ford Fusion sedan, at one point drove around the terminals at O'Hare International Airport, then headed east on the Kennedy Expressway.

The expressway was temporarily blocked around River Road when drivers stopped to pick up money that had been thrown from the car, officers said on the scanner.

The driver got off the expressway and took police down streets until the chase ended in Chicago's Edison Park neighborhood, where he was arrested on the 6800 block of North Olmsted Avenue, according to a Chicago police spokeswoman.

Police opened up the eastbound lanes of the Kennedy by 11:30 a.m., taking money they had picked up from the road back to the station to inventory.

"We found all the evidence that didn't blow away," one officer said on the scanner.

The FBI confirmed a suspect is in custody, but didn't provide additional details Saturday.