Daily Herald wins three awards from Chicago's oldest journalism organization

Daily Herald staff members have earned three Sarah Brown Boyden Awards from the Chicago Journalists Association, the oldest organization of journalists in the Chicago area.

Columnist Burt Constable was honored for Features for a series of columns and stories he wrote about the 50th anniversary of the 1969 moon landing by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

Senior Staff Writer Marni Pyke received an award for Politics coverage for her ongoing coverage of conflicts of interest in hiring and contract awards at the Illinois Toll Highway Authority. That coverage led to the replacement of the tollway's entire board of directors.

And the Daily Herald staff won in Breaking News for its coverage last February of the fatal shootings at the Henry Pratt Co. warehouse in Aurora.

"We're so proud of the dedicated work our staff devotes to news coverage in the suburbs," Daily Herald Editor John Lampinen said. "We're grateful for the recognition by such a prestigious organization."

The awards were presented Friday night at the association's 80th anniversary awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Chicago in the Loop.

ABC 7 anchor Cheryl Burton received the organization's 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award. Jim Kirk, publisher and executive editor of Crain's Chicago Business delivered the evening's keynote address.

Boyden was a longtime reporter and editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago Daily News and Chicago's American whose career spanned almost four decades in the middle of the 20th century.